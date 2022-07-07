WhatsApp to launch ‘stealth mode’, allowing hide ‘online’ status

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is set to launch a new ‘stealth mode’ enabling users to use the application without anyone noticing.

The news feature will hide your ‘last seen’ and ‘online’ status from selective people or turn it off for everyone.

The app is developing a tool which will hide your activity from other users, WABetainfo reported. WhatsApp currently allows people to hide their ‘Last seen’ status only.

The feature will add to WhatsApp’s range of new features pondering privacy such as the ‘disappearing messages’ feature, which makes any texts you send after a selected period of time.

“There may be different reasons why people want to use WhatsApp in stealth mode: for example, some users want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed by other people, or they feel stalked by someone,” WABetaInfo said.

They added that unfortunately, this feature is under development so they do not know the details about when it will be released to the public.

The application’s beta programme is a limited, experimental version of the app which Android and iPhone users can sign up to. People can register themselves on the Beta version of the application to get these features earlier.

