WhatsApp to soon allow users lock chats on linked devices

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new chat lock and status update feature to beta users on Android.

The chat lock feature is being extended to linked devices as well. Additionally, WhatsApp users will soon be able to tag their contacts in status updates.

Notably, WhatsApp users can log in to the same account on multiple devices by linking them, however, some features like status updates, chat lock, etc. are not available on the secondary devices.

Anyone can still access your private chats on a linked device even if they are locked on the primary chats. To solve this, WhatsApp is now working on extending Chat Lock support to linked devices.

Earlier, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on new customisation features in a beta version for iOS.

The instant messaging platform’s update tracker portal, WABetaInfo, has reported that WhatsApp for iOS would soon get the ability to customise the main colour palette of the app and also customise the chat bubble colour.

READ: WhatsApp tests customisable colour themes for chat bubbles

WhatsApp started testing back in January a feature that allowed beta users to select the main colour scheme of the iOS app for WhatsApp from a range of five different colours.

However, in a new beta version, the instant messaging app is testing a feature that allows users to customise the colour of chat bubbles within conversations.