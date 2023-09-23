WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones after October 24

CALIFORNIA: Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain Android smartphones after October 24.

After October 14, 2023, WhatsApp announced that it would stop working on older smartphones with older operating systems. This means that if you have one of these devices, you may need to consider upgrading to a newer phone.

According to the company, WhatsApp currently supports Android operating systems 4.1 or later. However, starting from October 24, 2023, support for the messaging app will only be provided on Android versions 5.0 or later.

If your Android device is running on an older version, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp unless you update your device to Android 5.0 or a newer version.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications used around the world. It allows users to communicate with each other by sending and receiving text, photo, and video messages.

The service has more than 1 billion monthly active users worldwide and is available on a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, and even some smart TVs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the messaging app ended support for iPhones using iOS 10 and 11 on October 24, 2022. If your iPhone is running on either of these older operating systems, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

In order for iPhone users to use WhatsApp, their device must be running iOS 12 or a more recent version. To continue using the app, you will need to update your iPhone’s operating system to iOS 12 or a newer version.