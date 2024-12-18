Good news for Whatsapp users in Oman

MUSCAT: Internet users in Oman can now make audio and video calls directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

According to the Times of Oman, many Middle Eastern countries, including Oman, have previously banned the use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like WhatsApp, which typically required a VPN to access.

As soon as news of this change broke, residents expressed their excitement. Messages flooded in from users in Oman claiming that they were able to make WhatsApp calls without using a VPN, describing it as a significant convenience. Users also reported experiencing seamless connections for both local and international calls.

However, their happiness might be short-lived, as the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of Oman has not officially announced any regulatory changes enabling this feature. In the past, the TRA has been open to allowing VoIP services, provided they meet the country’s licensing and legal requirements. Whether this change indicates a permanent policy update or a temporary technical modification remains uncertain.

For now, the news has been met with enthusiasm, as residents hope the access remains unrestricted. Analysts speculate that this could signal a shift towards broader adoption of such technologies in Oman, aligning with regional trends to enhance digital communication services.

In other news, the government of Oman on December 13 unveiled a virtual tour service, offering a unique online experience that showcases the country’s landscapes and modern infrastructure.

According to the Omani media, under the patronage of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi, the Ministry of Transport has launched the first phase of a Virtual Tour project.

The virtual tour enables users worldwide to explore Oman’s breathtaking beauty from the comfort of their own homes, underscoring the government’s keenness to support innovation and enhance digital access.

The first phase of the project focuses on iconic sites, including Khor Rori, a UNESCO World Heritage site, aiming to promote Oman as a culturally and naturally rich tourist destination, accessible to global audiences.

Images captured using “Trekkers” devices have covered approximately 36,000 kilometers, providing an immersive experience.

The project is set to expand in 2025, incorporating more sites and landmarks to offer a comprehensive virtual tour of Oman’s diverse beauty.

The virtual tour constitutes a key achievement in highlighting Oman’s digital presence and offering the world an opportunity to explore the country’s wonders.

This initiative underscores Oman’s position as a culturally and naturally rich tourist destination, accessible to worldwide audiences.