Here’s how you can save videos from WhatsApp Web to PC

Meta-owned Whatsapp is a popular mobile messaging application on which the user cannot download and save videos or audio to the PC directly, but now the issue has been resolved as by following some simple tips the users can directly download and save the videos and audio to the personal computer.

In order to save the videos to the PC, the user has to follow these simple steps.

First of all the user has to open the WhatsApp web or the desktop program and select the conversation that has the video he or she wants to download.

The second step is to select the video to open it. And third and final move is to press the download button at the top right to save the video to your PC.

WhatsApp is recently going through various updates and changes to ensure better and updated services to the users of the platform.

