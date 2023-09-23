When Jaya Bachchan mistook senior actor for beggar; What happened next?

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan once mistook her co-star Sanjeev Kumar for a beggar during the shooting of their film.

Senior actors Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar have collaborated on quite a few films including the 1974 remake of a Tamil movie, ‘Naya Din Nai Raat’, where the latter played nine different characters with a variety of getups, further cementing his status as one of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema.

However, the true testament of his convincing nine getups including a beggar came when his co-star in the film, Bachchan mistook him for an actual beggar.

It happened when Kumar, after getting his hair and makeup for the role, decided to test it on Bachchan who was resting on the set while not shooting. The actor approached his co-star and started begging when she was caught off guard and got scared.

She started screaming and called the security guards to take away the supposed beggar, who followed the instructions and began reprimanding Kumar.

At last, he had to tell them about the truth in his own voice, and everyone on the set was shocked to see the unrecognizable and convincing transformation of Kumar.

Written and directed by A. Bhimsingh, ‘Naya Din Nayi Raat’ is one the classics of Indian cinema, which also featured Farida Jalal, Omprakash, Shyama, David, Nazneed and Lalita Pawar with Bachchan and Kumar.

