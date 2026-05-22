Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the gradual resumption of flight operations at Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport beginning June 1, following the completion of extensive rehabilitation and maintenance work.

The phased reopening will allow both regional and international airlines to progressively restore services under a comprehensive operational plan aimed at ensuring efficiency, passenger safety, and smooth airport operations.

According to aviation authorities, the restoration project included significant upgrades to infrastructure, technical systems, and passenger service facilities within the terminal.

Officials stated that all preparations are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to guarantee operational readiness before full capacity is restored.

The DGCA emphasized that the reopening process will be implemented in stages, with continuous monitoring and evaluations conducted throughout each phase to maintain the highest standards of safety and service quality.

Senior officials recently reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation works and inspected preparations for the return of airline operations.

Discussions also covered arrangements for the upcoming Hajj season and future plans to further modernize Kuwait’s aviation sector.

The reopening of Terminal 1 marks a significant step in strengthening Kuwait’s air transport infrastructure and enhancing the country’s capacity to accommodate growing regional and international travel demand.