When will Pakistan celebrate Eidul Adha?

KARACHI: The director of the University of Karachi’s Institute of Space Science and Technology, Prof Javed Iqbal predicted on Friday that there are thin chances of sighting Zilhaj crescent on the evening of Saturday (July 10).

He said the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH will be 13 hours of age at sunset on July 10, adding the crescent of that age is impossible to be sighted with the naked eye.

The Zilhaj moon would be clearly visible on the evening of July 11 and Eidul Adha will fall on July 21 (Wednesday), he predicted.

Prof Javed Iqbal said there are also slim chances of sighting the Zilhaj moon in Afghanistan on July 10.

The central Ruet e Hilal committee is all set to meet on July 10 (i.e. 29th of Ziquad) for Zilhaj moon-sighting. The committee comprising officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affiars ministry will meet on Saturday with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in the chair.

On the same day, sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will also take place in their respective regions.

