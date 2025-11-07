Which airports are affected by forced US flight reductions?

The Federal Aviation Administration told airlines to cut 4% of flights at 40 high-traffic airports starting from today, Friday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The level then increases by two percentage points each on Tuesday and next Thursday, reaching 10% on November 14.

The cuts, expected to impact hundreds of thousands of travelers, seek to address safety concerns due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during a record-setting U.S. government shutdown.

AIRPORTS AFFECTED

Anchorage, Alaska – ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Atlanta, Georgia – ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Boston, Massachusetts – BOS – Boston Logan International

Baltimore, Maryland – BWI – Baltimore/Washington International

Charlotte, North Carolina – CLT – Charlotte Douglas International

Hebron, Kentucky – CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Dallas, Texas – DAL – Dallas Love Field

Arlington, Virginia – DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National

Denver, Colorado – DEN – Denver International

Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas – DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International

Romulus, Michigan – DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Newark, New Jersey – EWR – Newark Liberty International

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Honolulu, Hawaii- HNL – Honolulu International

Houston, Texas – HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

Dulles, Virginia – IAD – Washington Dulles International

Houston, Texas – IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Indianapolis, Indiana – IND – Indianapolis International

New York, New York – JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International

Las Vegas, Nevada – LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International

Los Angeles, California – LAX – Los Angeles International

New York, New York – LGA – New York LaGuardia

Orlando, Florida – MCO – Orlando International

Chicago, Illinois – MDW – Chicago Midway

Memphis, Tennessee – MEM – Memphis International

Miami, Florida – MIA – Miami International

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota – MSP – Minneapolis/St. Paul International

Oakland, California – OAK – Oakland International

Ontario, California – ONT – Ontario International

Chicago, Illinois – ORD – Chicago O’Hare International

Portland, Oregon – PDX – Portland International

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – PHL – Philadelphia International

Phoenix, Arizona – PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International

San Diego, California – SAN – San Diego International

Louisville, Kentucky – SDF – Louisville International

Seattle, Washington – SEA – Seattle/Tacoma International

San Francisco, California – SFO – San Francisco International

Salt Lake City, Utah – SLC – Salt Lake City International

Teterboro, New Jersey – TEB – Teterboro

Tampa, Florida – TPA – Tampa International

CUTS BY THE NUMBERS

1,800 flights and 268,000 airline seats are estimated to be cut per day when the full 10% reduction takes effect, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

To meet the cuts on Friday, Delta said it would cancel about 170 flights, Southwest about 120 flights and American Airlines about 220 flights. United said it would cut 4% of flights but did not specify a number.

Airlines can face a $75,000 fine for each flight operated over the limit, the FAA said. The agency threatened to impose cuts if carriers did not make cuts equitably across communities.