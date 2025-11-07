Which airports are affected by forced US flight reductions?
- By Reuters -
- Nov 07, 2025
The Federal Aviation Administration told airlines to cut 4% of flights at 40 high-traffic airports starting from today, Friday, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The level then increases by two percentage points each on Tuesday and next Thursday, reaching 10% on November 14.
The cuts, expected to impact hundreds of thousands of travelers, seek to address safety concerns due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during a record-setting U.S. government shutdown.
AIRPORTS AFFECTED
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to cut 10% of flights at 40 U.S. airports due to the shortage of air traffic controllers during a record-setting U.S. government shutdown.
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to cut 10% of flights at 40 U.S. airports due to the shortage of air traffic controllers during a record-setting U.S. government shutdown.
Anchorage, Alaska – ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Atlanta, Georgia – ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Boston, Massachusetts – BOS – Boston Logan International
Baltimore, Maryland – BWI – Baltimore/Washington International
Charlotte, North Carolina – CLT – Charlotte Douglas International
Hebron, Kentucky – CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
Dallas, Texas – DAL – Dallas Love Field
Arlington, Virginia – DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National
Denver, Colorado – DEN – Denver International
Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas – DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International
Romulus, Michigan – DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
Newark, New Jersey – EWR – Newark Liberty International
Fort Lauderdale, Florida – FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
Honolulu, Hawaii- HNL – Honolulu International
Houston, Texas – HOU – William P. Hobby Airport
Dulles, Virginia – IAD – Washington Dulles International
Houston, Texas – IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental
Indianapolis, Indiana – IND – Indianapolis International
New York, New York – JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International
Las Vegas, Nevada – LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International
Los Angeles, California – LAX – Los Angeles International
New York, New York – LGA – New York LaGuardia
Orlando, Florida – MCO – Orlando International
Chicago, Illinois – MDW – Chicago Midway
Memphis, Tennessee – MEM – Memphis International
Miami, Florida – MIA – Miami International
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota – MSP – Minneapolis/St. Paul International
Oakland, California – OAK – Oakland International
Ontario, California – ONT – Ontario International
Chicago, Illinois – ORD – Chicago O’Hare International
Portland, Oregon – PDX – Portland International
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – PHL – Philadelphia International
Phoenix, Arizona – PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International
San Diego, California – SAN – San Diego International
Louisville, Kentucky – SDF – Louisville International
Seattle, Washington – SEA – Seattle/Tacoma International
San Francisco, California – SFO – San Francisco International
Salt Lake City, Utah – SLC – Salt Lake City International
Teterboro, New Jersey – TEB – Teterboro
Tampa, Florida – TPA – Tampa International
CUTS BY THE NUMBERS
1,800 flights and 268,000 airline seats are estimated to be cut per day when the full 10% reduction takes effect, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
To meet the cuts on Friday, Delta said it would cancel about 170 flights, Southwest about 120 flights and American Airlines about 220 flights. United said it would cut 4% of flights but did not specify a number.
Airlines can face a $75,000 fine for each flight operated over the limit, the FAA said. The agency threatened to impose cuts if carriers did not make cuts equitably across communities.