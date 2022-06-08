Which iPhones will get the latest iOS 16 update?

Apple has got everyone excited about its upcoming new features with the latest iOS 16 update, but the flagship update won’t be available to all the older iPhones. Here is a list of the devices that would be compatible with iOS 16.

The 6 and 7 series

Apple iOS 16 updates won’t be available for the whole 6 and 7 series of iPhones. The range includes iPhone 6, 6+, 6S and 6S+. While the 7 series contains iPhone 7 and 7+. Both these lines would operate for the rest of their functional days.

Apple had launched its 6 series back in 2014 while the 7 series was released in 2016, so not so many people have these devices.

Devices ranging through iPhone 8 and above would be compatible with the new version of iOS.

Meanwhile, iPads over the 5th generation would be compatible with the latest iPadOS 16 updates. However, some features such as the Display zoom or Stage Manger would be operational only on devices with an M1-chip, which means they will only work on iPad Pro M1 and iPad Air M1. The update would be available for devices from the 5th generation to the 9th generation.

Also Read: WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones from October

As for the list of devices that will be getting macOS Ventura, iMac’s 2017 or later will get the update, iMac Pro 2017 and later will also receive the new features, Mac Pro 2019 and later will get a chance with Ventura, Mac Mini 2018 and later is on the list as well, MacBook and MacBook Pro 2017 or later will also be in line, and finally, MacBook 2017 and later rounds off the list.

Comments