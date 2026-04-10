Whirlpool said on Friday it will invest over $60 ​million in an Ohio factory to ‌produce parts for its washers and dryers.

The appliance maker said the factory — which ​would be its 11th US ​manufacturing site, and sixth in Ohio — ⁠will create between 100 and ​150 jobs.

“Whirlpool Corporation is leaning into ​our commitment to US manufacturing,” said Marc Bitzer, CEO of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based ​company, in a release. Bitzer ​is an outspoken advocate for President Donald Trump’s tariff ‌policies, ⁠and the announcement was made at an event at the company’s large washing machine factory in Clyde, ​Ohio, attended ​by US ⁠Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Greer traveled this week to ​the Midwest to promote the ​administration’s ⁠policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Whirlpool in October announced a separate $300 million ⁠investment ​in its existing laundry-related ​operations to increase capacity.

Whirlpool Corporation is an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of homke appliances headquartered in Benton Charter Township, Michigan, United States.

In 2023, the Fortune 500 company had an annual revenue of approximately $19 billion in sales, around 59,000 employees, and more than 55 manufacturing and technology research centers globally.

The company’s flagship brand, Whirlpool, is marketed alongside a range of other brands.