White House denies U.S. requested ceasefire, says new talks may happen in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Reports that the White House has requested a ceasefire in the Iran ​war are wrong, press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ‌reporters on Wednesday but added that discussions about a second round of talks with the Iranians were ongoing and productive.

Speaking at a White ​House press briefing, Leavitt said any fresh talks ​would likely be in Pakistan again as it ⁠has emerged as the “only mediator” in the effort to ​end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

“These conversations are productive and ​ongoing, and that’s where we are right now. I’ve also seen some reporting about the potentiality for in-person discussions. Again, those discussions ​are being had, but nothing is official until you ​hear it from us here at the White House. We feel ‌good ⁠about the prospects of a deal,” Leavitt said.

The talks last weekend broke down without an agreement to end the war, which President Donald Trump began alongside Israel on ​February 28, triggering ​Iranian attacks ⁠on Iran’s Gulf neighbors and reigniting a conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in ​Lebanon.

The war has led Iran to effectively shut ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz – a vital artery for global crude and gas shipments – to ships other than its own, sharply reducing ⁠exports ​from the Gulf, particularly to Asia ​and Europe, and leaving energy importers scrambling for alternative supplies.