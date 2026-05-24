A gunman who fired at a White House checkpoint ‌was shot by officers and died after being taken to the hospital on Saturday evening, the Secret Service said.

The man approached the ​checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the ​White House, pulled a gun out of his bag ⁠and started shooting at officers, according to a Secret ​Service statement sent to Reuters. Officers returned fire and shot ​the suspect, the agency said.

A bystander was struck by gunfire, the statement said, but it did not make clear how badly the person ​was hurt. Another Secret Service statement, cited by multiple news ​outlets, said it was not clear whether the bystander was hit when ‌the ⁠gunman began shooting or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.

The shooting suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person, a law enforcement official told Reuters, adding that a “stay-away order” had ​been issued ​to him previously.

No ⁠law enforcement personnel were injured, the Secret Service said, adding that President Donald Trump was ​at the White House during the incident.

The ​shooting comes ⁠nearly a month after a gunman fired shots inside the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, prompting Trump and ⁠other officials ​to be rushed out.

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