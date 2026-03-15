WHO chief Tedros says 12 dead in strike on primary healthcare center in Lebanon
- By Reuters -
- Mar 15, 2026
The head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday that it has verified 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses were killed in a strike on the Bourj Qalaouiyeh primary healthcare center in Lebanon late on Friday.
“The killings in the last 24 hours of 14 health workers in southern Lebanon mark a tragic development in the escalating Middle East crisis,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, noting that earlier in the day two paramedics had been killed in an attack on a health facility in Al Sowana.
Israel has launched an extensive bombing campaign against the powerful Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which has killed more than 770 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more, while Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets across the border.