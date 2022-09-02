WHO pledges support for flood-victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Ahmed Al-Mandhari has pledged to continue supporting flood-hit victims in Pakistan.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari said this in a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel.

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), contacted the Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel on the telephone and exchanged views on the current prevailing situation after the floods.

Qadir Patel thanked the World Health Organization for helping the flood victims, the WHO has a key role in the health sector, he added.

The minister of health informed the Regional Director about the damage caused by the flood in Pakistan, he said that there has been a large scale destruction as a result of the flood in Pakistan.

He said that floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have severely damaged the basic health system.

The WHO regional director said that the flood victims will continue to be fully supported.

