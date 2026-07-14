Wholesale market traders announce shutdown in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association has announced a complete shutdown of wholesale markets in Karachi on Wednesday in protest against what they describe as a crackdown by the city administration on shopkeepers.

The Association said the supply of essential food commodities from the country’s largest wholesale market will remain suspended nationwide.

The chairman of the Association, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, has said major wholesale markets, including Jodia Bazaar, Lea Market, Dandia Bazaar, and all small and big wholesale markets in Nanak Wara, Landhi, Malir, Korangi, and Liaquatabad, would remain closed as part of the protest.

The announcement follows government action against retailers over flour prices. Abdul Rauf Ibrahim rejected the measures, accusing the authorities of targeting shopkeepers through arrests, heavy fines and the sealing of businesses.

He claimed that several wholesale shops remained sealed and alleged that traders were being fined between Rs.50,000 and Rs.150,000 without receiving any written notice or official receipt.

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The chairman of the association further accused that, instead of issuing formal challans, officials were instructing traders to transfer payments to an Easypaisa account.

He argued that flour mill owners were responsible for high flour prices. He questioned why enforcement action was not being taken against mill owners, saying expensive flour was being supplied directly by the mills.

He called on the administration to stop what he described as the harassment of shopkeepers and instead take action against flour mills charging higher prices.

The association said the suspension of supplies would continue until the action against traders ended and sealed shops were allowed to reopen.