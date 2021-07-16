Why are authorities unable to control street crime: Aijaz Aslam

Aijaz Aslam has challenged Karachi authorities to take immediate notice of rising street crime in the metropolitan.

The Main Aur Tum turned to Twitter on July 14 to slam the authorities’ lax control over the city’s crime rate. “The rising street crime in Karachi pre-Eid is a norm now, why are our authorities unable to control it?” he questioned.

The rising street crime in Karachi pre eid is a norm now , why our authorities are unable to control this is a major concern,yesterday in DHA all the customers sitting outside the restaurant were looted & looters ran away easily!! @ShahzadQPTI @MuradAliShahPPP ?? — aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) July 14, 2021

“This is a major concern,” he added, narrating an incident from an upscale locality to put the situation in perspective. “Yesterday in DHA all the customers sitting outside a restaurant were looted and the looters ran away easily.”

Tagging relevant members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, Aijaz Aslam added, “Besides this, stealing of side-view mirrors from cars, sound systems theft from cars is very common. ”

Besides this stealing of side view mirrors from cars , sound systems theft from cars is very common, why there is no strict punishment on these crimes , people loose their hard earned money — aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) July 14, 2021

“Why is there no strict punishment for these crimes? People lose their hard-earned money,” he further lamented.

The tweet has since made its way onto social media pages, including on Instagram, where people can’t help but echo Aslam’s sentiments. “Not just pre-Eid – it is happening for ages and Karachiites are helpless,” commented one user.

“The system itself is flawed. Where even a rapist isn’t hanged, these are just robbers who, after getting caught, make settlements with the police and get out of jails,” said another user.

On the work front, Aijaz Aslam is gearing up to return to TV on Eid in a new telefilm with former co-star Faysal Quraishi.

‘MAIN AUR TUM’ DUO FAYSAL QURAISHI, AIJAZ ASLAM TEAMING UP AGAIN!

While not much is known yet about the project, Aijaz Aslam has been teasing his Instagram followers with videos and pictures of the two on set. “Get ready for fun,” he captioned one post, while another read, “Stay tuned… Kuch naya honay wala have (Something new is about to happen.)”