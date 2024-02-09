Why didn’t most Karachi Bengalis vote this election?

KARACHI: The voter turn out on February 8 election remained unsurprisingly lower than what it should have ideally been, as some people chose not to bask in the national exercise due either to their apprehensions with regard to the veracity of the polls, or their disillusionment with electoral process all together; but there’s a sizeable chunk of people, the many Bengalis of Karachi, who didn’t have the privilege of this choice to begin with. They simply couldn’t vote. Why?

ALSO SEE: Bengali community in Pakistan

ALSO SEE: Trans woman rides to fight HIV spread & stigma in Pakistan

For more videos, documentary reports, and feature stories, visit ARY STORIES website; Facebook page; YouTube page; and Instagram page.