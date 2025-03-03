web analytics
Why Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed kept their daughter off social media?

Actor Hiba Bukhari revealed the reason why she and her husband Arez Ahmed have decided to keep their months-old daughter Aynur away from the public eye.

During her recent conversation with actor-host Faysal Quraishi, on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, Hiba Bukhari shared that she and her celebrity husband Arez Ahmed mutually decided on the name ‘Aynur’ for their daughter, after careful consideration.

“Aynur means moonlight,” revealed the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor.

When further questioned by the host, Bukhari mentioned that the doting parents have decided to keep their daughter away from social media for now, until she’s a little older.

“I also want to introduce her to my fans, because they all wished so well for us, but I believe she is too young for all this right now,” she said. However, Bukhari maintained, “I will introduce her formally to my fans [once she grows up].”

Notably, celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony, in January 2022, welcomed their first child, baby girl Aynur, sometime last year, they revealed in a joint Instagram post last December.

