Hardik Pandya’s India captaincy in question after successive defeats

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has come under criticism following India’s successive defeats to West Indies in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

West Indies won the series opener by four runs in Tarouba. The hosts clinched a two-wicket win in the following game in Guyana. 

India were on course for a series-levelling win despite the hosts requiring 23 to win off 24 balls with four overs left and two wickets to spare. 

Captain Hardik Pandya made a perplexing decision to use other bowlers instead of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was bowling brilliantly. 

The all-rounder brought pacer Mukesh Kumar into the attack for the 17th over. He bowled a tight over and conceded three runs. 

The fans expected Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the 18th over, but it was not the case as Arshdeep Singh bowled it. It proved to be a costly mistake as West Indies scored nine runs from it. 

As Windies needed run-a-ball 12 to win, Hardik Pandya continued with Mukesh Kumar. It took five deliveries for the hosts to complete the run chase. 

The defeat did not sit well with India fans, who lambasted Hardik Pandya for his captaincy. Here’s what they said.

West Indies will be eyeing a series win over India in the third T20I on August 8 in Guyana. The fourth and fifth fixtures will be played on August 12 and 13 respectively.

