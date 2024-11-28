‘Wicked’: All details about plot and release date of part 2

American filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation ‘Wicked,’ starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has received widespread acclaim.

The film, released in theatres last week, is the first of a two-part series as announced by the makers of the series.

‘Wicked’ clashed with ‘Gladiator 2’ at the global box office and the two films generated a total of $270 million on the opening weekend.

Fans of the series, however, will have to wait for almost a year to watch the second part as the makers have announced that it will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

‘Wicked: Part Two’ will see the witches of Oz – Ariana Grande‘s Galinda aka the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West – continue the story that began with the first film.

It is to be noted that ‘Wicked’ registered the highest opening for a musical adaptation with an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office.

Besides Erivo and Grande, the title also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bronwyn James and Peter Dinklage.

Reports had said that Ariana Grande took home a whopping $15 million to essay the role of Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo received a paycheck of $1 million.

However, the ‘Wicked’ makers denied the claims, saying that both actors were equally paid for their roles.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” read the statement.

‘Wicked’ is based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical of the same name, which itself is an adaptation of the 1995 book by Gregory Maguire. It tells the story of a green-skinned young woman Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) who goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic children’s novel ‘The Wizard of Oz’.