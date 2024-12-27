‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo shares exciting details about second part

Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo has dropped exciting updates about ‘Wicked: For Good,’ the second part of this year’s musical hit.

The first part of American filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation ‘Wicked’ hit theatres in November and received widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Hollywood actress Ariana Grande portrays Galinda aka the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West in the two-part ‘Wicked’ series.

Following the release of the first part, the makers revealed that the second part titled, ‘Wicked: For Good’ will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Now, Erivo has revealed that she has created an original song for Elphaba in the upcoming part as she will release her debut album just before the release of the film.

“The album is eclectic, blending soul, country, and pop. My voice is the backbone — I’ve even used it as an instrument for layering sounds,” the Hollywood actress said in a recent interview.

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is,” Cynthia Erivo added.

While it was earlier reported that ‘Wicked: For Good’ will see Ariana Grande‘s Galinda and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba continue the story, the Hollywood actress has teased a darker tone of the second part.

“We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation,” she said.