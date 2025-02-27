‘Will learn from this’: Rizwan after CT 2025 debacle

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has reflected on his side’s ‘disappointing’ Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing tournament following successive losses at the hands of New Zealand and India.

With their final group-stage game against Bangladesh called off due to rain, Pakistan finished the Champions Trophy 2025 at the bottom of Group A.

Following the PAK vs BAN washout, Mohammad Rizwan termed batters Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman as a major factor in disturbing the team’s balance.

“We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn’t perform well and it is disappointing for us,” the Pakistan captain said.

“The guy who has been performing for the last few months in Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe… the team was combined and then suddenly when someone is injured, the team will be disturbed,” he added.

However, Rizwan said that the batters’ injuries cannot be made an excuse for Pakistan’s dismal outing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“As a captain, you can look forward to that as well. One side you can say that the team is disturbed, but this is no excuse. Yes, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were injured, but we will learn from this,” he added.

It is to be noted that Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury during the South Africa Test series.

Fakhar Zaman was part of Pakistan’s squad, however, he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining an injury in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Following the tournament, Pakistan are set to depart for New Zealand for a white-ball tour later this month.

The side will play five T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand which has defeated them in three games in a row, including two games in the tri-nation series and the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.