Will Pervaiz Elahi make Naya Pakistan, asks Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Aleem Khan on Monday said that it will be sad to see Pakistan Muslim League -Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi making Naya Pakistan.

Speaking with media in Lahore, Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to call Pervaiz Elahi as the biggest dacoit of Punjab. “Will he now make Naya Pakistan,” he asked.

Khan said why was there a need for such a struggle when the PML-Q leader was going to be made Punjab’s chief minister. The PTI disgruntled stalwart asked the PTI leadership to bring the person forward who has given more sacrifices, adding he worked night and day for the country and participated in the 126-day sit-in as well.

Aleem Khan said his picture of meeting with the US envoy is being shared on various forms of media. “Khan Sahib, I met the American ambassador in your house. When PTI was in opposition, didn’t we meet with US and EU envoys, he asked.

He said that the constitution and law say that the assembly cannot be dissolved if there is no no-confidence motion. The whole nation has seen that 199 people were sitting in the assembly.

