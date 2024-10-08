Will Smith to reunite with ‘Bad Boys’ director for Netflix action film

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to reunite with notable director Michael Bay for a Netflix action movie, around three decades after working together on “Bad Boys.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The action flick titled, “Fast and Loose” will see the actor take on the lead role while Bay is in talks to direct it, Variety reported.

‘Fast and Loose’ follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he has been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

The script for the Netflix action movie is written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson while producers include Smith, Kelly McCormick and David Leitch.

It is worth mentioning here that Micheal Bay and Will Smith first joined hands for 1995’s ‘Bad Boys,’ which was the Hollywood filmmaker’s feature directorial debut.

The movie proved to be a huge commercial success and had three sequels including “Bad Boys II,” “Bad Boys for Life” and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Smith is set to appear in Sony Pictures’ sci-fi thriller “Resistor,” based on Daniel Suarez’s 2014 novel “Influx.”

The Hollywood star bagged his first Oscar in 2021 for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard” while his performance in Apple’s “Emancipation” is also considered one of his best acting performances.

Micheal Bay, best known for the “Transformers” franchise and “Pearl Harbor,” is currently in negotiations to develop the animated internet meme “Skibidi Toilet” for TV and film.

Earlier this month, Will Smith opted out of his co-starring role in the upcoming action movie “Sugar Bandits,” directed by Stefano Sollim.

According to US media outlets, the “Bad Boys” actor quit the movie due to a scheduling conflict, leading to a halt in the shooting of the movie.

However, his production company Westbrook will remain producers on the big-budget ‘Sugar Bandits.’