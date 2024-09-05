Will Smith quits action-packed movie ‘Sugar Bandits’

Hollywood star Will Smith has opted out of his co-starring role in the upcoming action movie “Sugar Bandits,” directed by Stefano Sollim.

According to US media outlets, the “Bad Boys” actor quit the movie due to a scheduling conflict, leading to a halt in the shooting of the movie.

However, his production company Westbrook will remain producers on the big-budget ‘Sugar Bandits.’

The upcoming action-packed movie would have seen the Hollywood star playing the role a former special forces soldier who runs an elite vigilante squad working to wipe out the drug trade in Boston.

Stefano Sollima, who has directed “Without Remorse” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” was taken on board to direct the movie earlier this year while shooting for the movie was set to begin in the coming months.

Based on the screenplay and novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan, casting for the action film had been done while it was in pre-production ahead of an anticipated shoot in Montreal.

Meanwhile, reports said that Westbrook is seeking to re-cast Will Smith’s role and plans to make ‘Sugar Bandits’ in 2025.

However, the Oscar-winning actor’s abrupt decision to opt out of the movie left a question mark over the film’s outlook.

Will Smith made a box office comeback with the recently released “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which generated more than $400 million in theatres worldwide.

The film was his first following the infamous Oscars slap as ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ debuted atop the North American box office.

Sony’s fourth instalment of the action comedy series was a major boost in Smith’s career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022.