Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has said that the motorcycle fuel subsidy was introduced by the federal government in collaboration with provincial authorities to provide relief to the masses.

Exclusively speaking about the initiative with ARY News, Pervaiz Malik stated that the federal government had provided relief worth Rs130 billion to motorcyclists.

He added that financial assistance was transferred to eligible motorcyclists whose details were verified through data provided by the Excise Department.

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Malik indicated that the scheme could potentially be discontinued within the next few days, although no final decision has yet been made.

He said the ultimate decision regarding the future of the motorcyclists’ relief scheme would rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the minister, the prime minister is expected to consult provincial governments before reaching a final verdict on the programme.

The fuel subsidy programme for motorcyclists was introduced by the federal government in April 2026 following a sharp increase in petroleum prices amid global oil market volatility and regional tensions.

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Petrol prices rose to record levels, prompting the government to announce targeted relief measures for lower- and middle-income groups rather than a blanket fuel subsidy.

Under the scheme, registered motorcycle owners were offered a subsidy of Rs100 per litre on up to 20 litres of petrol per month, providing a maximum monthly benefit of Rs2,000 per motorcyclist. The programme was initially designed to run for three months and was implemented in coordination with provincial governments.