Windies’ Rahkeem Cornwall scores T20 cricket’s first double century

West Indies batter Rahkeem Cornwall set history by becoming the first player to score a double century in T20 cricket.

The Atlanta Fire player set the milestone in the Atlanta Open T20 Tournament fixture against Square Drive.

Batting first, his side put up a daunting total of 326-1 in their 20 overs. The opener played an unbeaten knock of 205 from 77 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Rahkeem Cornwall is tearing up the USA cricket league scene 💪 He smashed 205* off 77 deliveries including 22 sixes for Atlanta Fire in the Atlanta Open T20 Tournament pic.twitter.com/bTZ0t9feQk — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 6, 2022

His opening partner Steven Taylor and Pakistan-based cricketer Sami Aslam scored 53 each.

Varun Sai Mantha was the only wicket-taker for Square Drive.

Related – Watch: West Indies opener Kyle Mayers hits unbelievable six against Australia

Atlanta Fire restricted Square Drive for 154 runs at the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Yashwant Balaji top scored for the side with his 22-ball 38 with five fours and two sixes to his name. Varun Sai Mantha hit four fours and two maximums on his way to 22-ball 36.

Justin Dill was the pick of the Atlanta side’s bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Comments