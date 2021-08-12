Classic & customizable Start menu back to Windows 11 with Start11

Stardock is back again with another app to mask the Start menu appearance of Windows and for Windows 11, which hasn’t even been fully released yet. Start11 is available as a beta, and it brings back the classic appearance of the Windows Start menu inside Windows 11.

“This first beta is designed to regain some of the lost functionality in the current Windows 11 Start menu,” says Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. “We have a lot of exciting new features planned to make the Start menu not just more accessible but also more useful to companies and power users.”

Start11 includes a user interface that will allow users to configure how they want their Start menu to look and will support future Start menu designs, according to Stardock.

Just as the previous Start10 app aimed to bring back the classic Windows 7 Start menu to Windows 10, the new app Start11 will go further adding extra features to the Windows 11 Start menu.

“Start11 will be extending this to support a host of new Start menu ideas such as the concept of pages, tabs, minimalism, and features for our enterprise customers,” says the CEO.

Priced at $4.99, the Start11 beta is available today, and it offers the choice between a Windows 7-style Start menu or a more modern one that brings back the classic style.