Windows 11: Know how to install Android Apps

Using Android apps on Windows 11 is now clicks away after the latter has partnered with Amazon to help users in opening the applications from Microsoft Store.

However, before downloading the apps, the users should first have to ensure that their Windows 11 is compatible with the purpose. Here’s is the list of things you’ll need for compatibility:

8GB of RAM (16 GB is recommended). A minimum of an Intel Core i3 8th Gen, AMD Ryzen 3000, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c CPU. 720p (1280 x 720) display.

An SSD; Android apps aren’t compatible with old school hard drives for some reason.

Windows 11 build 22000.426 or higher. The latest version of the Microsoft Store.

If your hardware is compatible — most PCs that can run Windows 11 should be fine — then it’s just a matter of running Windows update to make sure you’re on the latest build of the OS and the Microsoft Store.

Process to download Android Apps on Microsoft 11

After compatibility, search for ‘Amazon Appstore Preview’ and install the software from Microsoft Store. This will also install the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), the behind-the-scenes engine (powered by Intel Bridge technology) that allows all sorts of Android apps to run on Windows 11 relatively smoothly.

Then simply search for ‘Amazon Appstore’ in your Start menu, open the app, and log in with (or create) your Amazon account. You’ll see a curated selection of apps to choose from. The Amazon Appstore currently only offers about 1,000 apps and games — most of them rather basic — but more are being added all the time.

Android apps pretty much behave like any regular Windows app. They will show up in your Start menu, and they can be pinned there or your taskbar as well. You can generally use your mouse, keyboard, and/or touch input to interact with the apps.

The main difference in opening an Android app is that its loading process is slow.

