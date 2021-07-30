Microsoft shares first beta bits of Windows 11 for promotion, testing

Microsoft has released on Friday the preview of its new Windows 11 operating system via its Insider Beta Channel so that more Windows Insiders would download and test Windows 11 if they weren’t already testing the Dev build.

It has been learned that Dev and Beta Channel testers are on the same bits as the build rolling out to Beta Channel is the same one that’s in the Dev Channel currently, that is 22000.100.

It is available to those enrolled in its Windows Insider Program and the people currently opted in the Dev Channel are encouraged to switch to the Beta Channel.

Microsoft says that the Dev Channel will likely move onto the next Windows feature update in the coming weeks and months, so don’t forget to switch if you don’t want to test the next version of Windows right away.

Switching from Dev to Beta usually requires one to completely re-install the operating system, but according to the Windows Insider Twitter account, it’ll be possible to do in place for a “short period of time.” It’s probably best to hop on that as soon as you can if you don’t need to stay on the Dev channel.

Windows 11 features an updated user interference, including a centred Start menu and Taskbar design, rounded corners, new sounds, and much more.

Still many of the updated in-box app experiences and Android app supports are still missing from the preview, however, Microsoft says those will go into testing soon.