Winona Ryder reunites with Jenna Ortega for Wednesday Season 3

Winona Ryder has joined Jenna Ortega and old pal Tim Burton in Wednesday Season 3, now in production in Dublin.

Production is already underway in Dublin, where filming began on February 23, 2026. Insiders on set say the atmosphere feels different this time and a lot of that has to do with Winona Ryder stepping into the world of Nevermore.

For fans of Tim Burton, this isn’t just another casting — it’s a full-circle moment. Winona Ryder and Tim Burton go way back, shaping some of the most recognizable gothic storytelling in film. Bringing Winona Ryder into Wednesday Season 3 now feels less like a guest role and more like a natural extension of that creative history.

Winona Ryder shares the screen again with Jenna Ortega after their recent collaboration on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Details about Ryder’s character, Tabitha, are being kept tightly under wraps. The show thrives on secrecy but people close to the production hint she’s not just a cameo.

Winona Ryder reportedly plays someone with deep ties to the darker corners of the Addams universe — possibly connected to the expanding mythology around Nevermore Academy.

Also Read: ‘Wednesday’ franchise announces cast list for third instalment

The Stranger Things star joins a growing list of new additions this season, alongside Eva Green and Chris Sarandon, while core cast members like Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones return.

Season 1 of Wednesday still holds its place as Netflix’s biggest English-language hit, while Season 2 — released in late 2025 — didn’t exactly slow things down.

Ryder, coming off the final chapter of Stranger Things, adds a certain weight to Season 3.

If production stays on track, the new season could land sometime in 2027 that’s the working window as nothing is locked yet.

But one thing’s clear already — Winona Ryder stepping into Wednesday isn’t just casting news, it may be even a signal of where the story is heading next.