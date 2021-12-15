Winter vacations for schools, colleges in January, NCOC decides

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to shift winter vacations in the educational institutions in January 2022, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The centre decided that winter vacations in the schools and colleges will be given in the end of January 2022 after reviewing the recommendations from the provinces.

The decision to shift the winter vacations to the month of January was taken with a consensus, sources told ARY News.

The NCOC said that the vaccination process will be continued in the educational institutions, whereas, extended winter holidays will also be given in cold areas receiving snowfall.

Sources added that the centre and three provinces excluding Sindh will make an announcement to give winter vacations to schools and colleges in January.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the NCOC had recommended winter vacations in the educational institutes nationwide in January 2022, opposing a suggestion from the Centre.

The issue had come to the light during a meeting of inter-provincial education secretaries attended by educational secretaries from all provinces and regions.

“NCOC officials during the meeting recommended winter vacations in January against a suggestion from federal authorities regarding vacations from 25 December 2021 to 5 January 2022.”

Federal and provincial secretaries met today. The agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4. Further notifications will be from the concerned governments — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 14, 2021

However, no final decision had been reached yesterday, taking this matter for finalising on Wednesday (today).

It is important to mention here that the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had already announced that all public and private educational institutes in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

