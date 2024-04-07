WML secretary-general to lead Eidul Fitr prayers in Islamabad

The Muslim World League (WML) Secretary-General Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa is set to arrive in Pakistan today (Sunday) on a nine-day official visit ahead of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported, citing sources in the Foreign Ministry.

Dr. Al-Issa will lead the Eidul Fitr prayers at Faisal Mosque Islamabad and will celebrate the festival with the orphaned children in Pakistan.

He is also expected to lay the foundation stone of the Seerat Museum during his stay in the country, as per sources.

The WML chief will also hold a series of high-level meetings with Pakistani officials including meetings with the president, prime minister, chief justice of the Supreme Court, and Minister for religious affairs.

During these meetings, the two sides will exchange views on issues of mutual interest to foster diplomatic relations.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) precited that Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours.

It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset, the weather department said.