‘Wo Pagal Si’ stars Hira Khan, Saad Qureshi record funny video

The latest video of showbiz starlets Hira Khan and Saad Qureshi from the sets of their serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ has gone viral on social media.

Khan posted the video on her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Monday, which sees her and fellow actor Zara Ahmed (who plays her sister in the show) take on an interesting challenge of ‘Complete the Lyrics’ on the sets of ‘Woh Pagal Si’.

The viral video also featured the male protagonist, Saad Qureshi, who was trapped by the girls to treat the winning co-star with a meal, while, the antagonist Omar Shahzad made a guest appearance in the challenge as well.

Watch the video here:

“Pagal sa gang, (a crazy gang)” the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star captioned the video on the visual sharing application.

Within a few hours of sharing, the reel has been watched by millions of social users and also received a number of likes and appraising comments for the duo.

Have a look at what fans wrote:

About the show, Faisal Bukhari helmed the direction of ‘Woh Pagal Si’, while writer Sadia Akhter penned the story. The plot of the play mainly revolves around rich, spoiled girl Sara (Hira Khan) – the second and youngest daughter of businessman Ahsan Hayat (Baber Ali). Sara is extremely possessive of her father.

The storyline takes an interesting turn when Hayat marries his employee Shazma (Zubab Rana), a manipulative and opportunist, who marries Hayat for his money and thus hates his daughters.

Shazma specifically had problems with the younger one Sara, and the two don’t get along well.

Also read: ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star Hira Khan’s new Instagram reel goes viral!

Saad Qureshi portrays Zaheen in the show, a member lower-class family, and the son of Ahsan’s driver. Zara Ahmed on the other hand plays Bela – firstborn of Hayat and elder sister of Sara.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ airs Monday to Thursday at 09:00 PM.

