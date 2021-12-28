Woman accidentally shoots herself dead while ‘cleaning husband’s pistol’

GUJRANWALA: A woman accidentally shot herself dead while cleaning the pistol of her husband in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman was allegedly cleaning the pistol of her husband when it allegedly went off, resulting in her death.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities as police cordoned off the area to collect pieces of evidence. “We are investigating the incident from all angles,” the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously, incidents of accidental deaths have turned out to be murders from close relatives.

In a similar act, the fire incident that claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Jamshed Quarters of Karachi was a planned murder, the police said.

Police officials claimed that the fire incident at a house in Bijli Nagar, was an arson attack committed by the head of family Junaid to marry a woman in Malaysia.

According to an earlier report, the fire in the house broke out due to an electricity short circuit. The victims were identified as 35-year-old Shumaila, wife of Junaid, her 11-year-old son, Sufiyan, and five-year-old daughter, Hunaiza.

The police have arrested the accused Junaid who was staying in Malaysia for a job and returned to Pakistan on March 16.

The accused had secretly returned to Pakistan and contacted his wife on March 22 night, according to the police. He asked his wife Shumaila to keep his return secret and promised her that he will take her and children to Malaysia without anyone coming to know about it, police said.

The accused told the police, he had returned to Pakistan after the incident, while the investigation suggested that he returned on March 16 and was in Pakistan prior to the deadly fire incident taking place.

