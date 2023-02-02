Woman activist records protest during Maryam Nawaz’s press conference

BAHAWALPUR: The press conference of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz was interrupted by a woman activist after being pushed back allegedly by private security guards, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“I have been a PML-N activist for the past 25 years and this behaviour is unacceptable,” shouted the woman activist during Maryam’s media talk.

خاتون ورکر کا مریم نواز کی پریس کانفرنس کے دوران احتجاج! سرکاری میڈیا سے آواز دبادی#ARYNews #MaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/tX9yBW7Hzr — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 2, 2023

The woman activist kept shouting during the press conference to record her protest against the misconduct. Following her protest, Maryam Nawaz tried to calm her down by summoning her to the stage.

While responding to a question, Maryam Nawaz replied that she does not believe in personal grudges but a criminal should be penalised after committing a crime whether the individual is a politician, party leader or former prime minister.

Earlier in the day, PML- N senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks.

As per details, the PML-N chief organizer said the party has started the public meetings and the PML-N supremo is also preparing for his return to Pakistan.

She lambasted the former PTI-led KP government and said that the counter-terrorism department of the province is still in a rental building for the last ten years. They have done nothing for their law and enforcement agencies, the Imran Khan government couldn’t build a forensic lab in KP.

The PML-N senior vice president termed the Peshawar attack a security lapse and criticized the PTI chief Imran Khan for opening doors for the terrorists.

She further said that the IMF agreement was done by the previous government. The PDM government cannot give relief to people even if they want to because the IMF demands that if the prices are increased then the instalment of the loan will be released.

