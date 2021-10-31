Woman almost throws away 34-carat diamond ring worth Rs471mln

An awe-inspiring moment came in the UK woman’s life when she found out a piece of jewellery she almost threw away is not any random imitation but a real 34-carat diamond worth £2 million (Rs471 million).

The 70-year-old had no way of knowing it since she bought the stone years ago at a car boot sale and while clearing her closet, she almost threw it away.

She said she was going to trash the idle-lying piece of jewellery she found with other costume jewellery while decluttering her space, but before she did it, her neighbour suggested she decided to assess its value first.

“The lady came in with a bag of jewellery as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewellery items,” Mark Lane of Featonby’s Auctioneers told the UK state media.

He said, “We saw quite a large stone, bigger than a pound coin, and I thought it was a CZ [cubic zirconia, a synthetic diamond lookalike]. It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond tester machine.”

He added, “We then sent it off to our partners in London before it was certified by experts in Antwerp, Belgium, who confirmed it is 34 carat.”

Bull escapes from slaughterhouse, goes on rampage

“The colour, the clarity, the size… to find a 34-carat diamond is off the scale,” Lane noted.

However, the pensioner who almost rubbished it before it turned out to be a fortune for her, could not quite recall where she exactly get it. The gem, which is bigger than a pound coin, will be auctioned on November 30.

Until then, it has been placed securely at a location in London’s diamond quarter Hatton Gardens.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!