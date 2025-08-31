Woman along with her pets besieged by flood rescued in Lahore

Lahore: A woman along with her pets besieged by the flood water in Lahore were rescued by a joint efforts of police, animal rescue center and a rescue team amid the flood situation in the province.

The woman from Theme Park Society in Lahore surrounded by the flood water with her pets had appealed to rescue her through a video message on the social media.

Knowing the incident the Station House Officer (SHO) Chohang Park arrived along with a rescue team for extending help to the woman.

The police along with the animal rescue center team conducted the rescue operation. In the joint efforts of the police, the animal rescue center and the rescue team rescued the women and her pets.

Later, the woman with her pets were transported to a safe location.

Talking about the rescue operation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran said that rescuing the animals along with the human beings are also a duty.

The DIG Operations said that the police stands with the people in every second of the calamity.