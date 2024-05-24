Woman among four dead in Ghotki coach-trailer collision

GHOTKI: At least four people were killed and several others injured as a result of a collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Ghotki, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police officials, the accident occurred near Ghotki on the M5 motorway, where the coach traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi hit the trailer coming from the opposite direction, as a result of which four people were killed on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospitals in Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.

In a separate incident, five wedding guests died, while 12 others injured in Nawabshah car-truck collision.

As per details, the incident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially.

However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five and 12 others sustained injuries.