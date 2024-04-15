Woman assaulted by cop died after jumping from moving train: Railways

BAHAWALPUR: In a new twist, the Railways spokesperson claimed on Monday that the woman, who was thrashed by a policeman on a train and later found dead, has died after she jumped from the train, ARY News reported.

Female passenger, Maryam Bibi, who was thrashed by cop on moving train last week, was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur today.

According to the victim’s brother, the railway police officer took the woman — who belonged to Jaranwala’s Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The victim’s brother said that his sister used to work at a beauty parlour in Karachi and she was coming to Jaranwala to celebrate Eidul-Fitr.

However, in a statement, the PR official claimed that victim, Maryam Bibi, was suffering from mental health struggles and she died after jumping off Lala Musa-bound Millat Express near Chani Goth Railway Station.

“According to other passengers in the train, they called the police after victim, Maryam Bibi, scattered their luggage and misbehaved with passengers,” PR spokesperson said.

“The cop thrashed woman and shifted her other coach,” he said, adding that as per the other passengers she jumped from moving train which caused her life.

He further said that a committee has been formed which will present its report to Chairman Pakistan Railways in three days.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on a moving train went viral on social media.

The policeman was arrested last week and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.