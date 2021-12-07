Woman bank cashier flees with Rs2.3 million in Multan

MULTAN: A woman bank cashier walked away with Rs2.3 million cash in Multan on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing FIA officials.

As per details, the woman cashier received cash and cheques from the customers but deposited them into her personal account instead of account holders.

The cashier worked in the said private bank from June to August and fled away, the FIA officials said. The case of the fraud has been registered against the woman cashier on the complaint of area sales manager.

An investigation is underway into the matter.

In December last year, a band of suspected robbers had broken into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area and made off with 1.8 million cash.

According to police, the shrewd suspects broke open part of the ATM that houses cash-loaded trays. They decamped with two of the three trays, having Rs1.8 million worth of currency notes while leaving the third one which had just Rs5,000 cash.

