Woman caught smuggling foreign currency at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials on Wednesday foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.

In Jan 2022, a money laundering bid was foiled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after siblings were apprehended with a huge amount of foreign currency worth over Rs120 million.

A man-woman duo, who are siblings, was arrested in a joint raid conducted by the Airports Security Force (ASF) and Customs officials at Karachi airport. The officials seized 6,16,000 Euro (Rs121,524,892) from the baggage of the passengers ready to depart for Dubai via a foreign airline.

