Woman, daughter die after being hit by police van in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A woman and his daughter were killed while another girl sustained injuries when a police van struck them at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, woman and his daughter were crossing the Srinagar Highway when a fast-moving police van struck them.

The deceased woman and daughter have been identified as Suraya Bibi and Alia Bibi, respectively. The incident took place last night while the Islamabad police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The police have registered a case under the provisions of accidental death in the I-9 police station. In a statement, the ICT police confirmed loss of two lives during the accident and said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued instructions to complete the merit investigation of the incident as soon as possible.

Read More: Six women die in road accident in Muzaffarabad

Earlier in August, a traffic policeman was run over and killed by a speeding vehicle near Lahore’s Shimla Hill. An over-speeding vehicle hit the on-duty traffic policeman, killing the cop – identified as Mahmood Ahmad – on the spot.

A police spokesperson said that the traffic policeman signalled the vehicle carrying milk. The car driver instead of stopping his vehicle, hit Mahmood Ahmed and tried to escape.

The police said the police party on duty chased the fleeing car and later intercepted it and arrested the driver.

Comments