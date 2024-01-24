Woman, daughter die after trailer runs over them in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman along with her daughter died and her husband and two children sustained injuries after a speeding trailer ran over them in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing rescue officials.

As per details, four members of a family were returning home from a marriage function on a motorbike, when a trailer hit them in Korangi.

As a result, woman named Nadia, and her 15-year-old daughter Shumaila died on the spot, while the man and his two other children miraculously remained safe.

The driver of the trailer, Tahir, has been arrested by Zaman Town police following the horrific road accident.

Narrating the deadly road crash that took the lives of his wife and daughter, man named Niaz said they were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony when a trailer hit them.

After being hit by the trailer my bike slipped and the trailer ran over my wife and daughter, Niaz said with teary eyes.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Separately, three people were killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Karachi’s Landhi area.

As per police, the incident occurred near Murtaza Chowrangi, Landhi, where a truck hit motorcyclists, resulting in three deaths on the spot.