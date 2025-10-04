Woman killed by stray bullet at Jinnah Hospital Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was killed by a stray bullet at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place outside the gynecology ward of the hospital.

The victim, identified as Fahmida, a resident of Malir, was walking outside the ward where her daughter was admitted when she was hit in the chest by a bullet fired from an unknown source.

She was rushed to Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward but succumbed to her injuries.

Police officials reported that two unidentified men engaged in a gunfight outside the hospital premises, during which a stray bullet struck Fahmida.

Additionally, a passerby named Abdul Razzaq, a laborer on his way to a nearby tea stall, was also injured by the gunfire. The suspects fled the scene, and police are actively searching for them.

A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station under sections related to murder and attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing, police added.

Read More: Comedian Wali Sheikh’s car stolen from Malir area of Karachi