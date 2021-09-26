Woman dies during childbirth as doctor forgets towel, sponge in her belly

OKARA: A woman has died the day before in the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) during her caesarean delivery after the doctor’s negligence of forgetting towel, sponge and cotton inside the mother’s belly, ARY News reported Sunday.

Her family has staged a protest outside the Okara DHQ over her demise allegedly at the hands of sheer negligence by hospital staff.

According to the details, the woman died after some time into her delivery and later it was found out that there were surgical leftovers left inside her belly before she was stitched up.

Islamabad reports dengue fever cases upsurge with 32 patients in 24 hrs

Separately from the health concerns today, an upsurge of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has been reported in the federal capital territory as 32 new cases of the disease surfaced in the last 24 hours.

According to sources, 17 cases of dengue viral fever were reported in rural areas and 15 cases in urban areas of the federal capital.

“In the ongoing season 177 dengue fever cases have been reported in Islamabad so far, sources said. “In rural areas 123 and in urban areas of Islamabad 54 dengue virus cases have been reported”, sources said.

According to sources, most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been admitted at hospitals in Rawalpindi.