Woman miraculously escapes unhurt after car ‘folded in half’ in crash with truck

A woman miraculously escaped unhurt after an eighteen-wheeler truck ran over and crushed her car in the United States (US).

The accident occurred on Tuesday. The 46-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Altima car when the semi-truck behind her failed to stop as other vehicles slowed down on Washington state’s Interstate 5.

The heavy vehicle collided with the four-wheeler, pushing it forward into another truck, causing the car to fold before being run over by the semi-truck.

The four-wheeler was almost completely crushed in the accident.

State Trooper Rocky Oliphant said, “When the trooper arrived, we could still hear a person inside. That person was able to get out of the car and walk out themselves.”

“It is beyond words to describe how somebody was able to walk away from that car,” he said.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries,” he wrote in Twitter post.

“The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

The trooper said the woman was able to get out of Nissan Altima on her own once a tow truck lifted the front of the semi-truck off the crushed vehicle.

He said the roads were closed momentarily due to the collision on the bridge. Traffic was causing the bridge to move and the semi was unstable.

The woman driver reported feeling only minor rib and head pain, according to the police.

