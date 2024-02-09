Woman exposes ‘misogynist’ Zayn Malik with proof

A woman has exposed British pop star Zayn Malik on TikTok, releasing the proofs of their alleged intimate relationship, after meeting on the dating app, Tinder.

As per a report from a foreign-based celebrity publication, a TikToker named Sam Fisher, 33, has claimed to have had an intimate relationship with global star and former One Direction member Zayn Malik for nine months.

According to the details, a U.S. resident Sam Fisher, posted multiple clips on the video-sharing platform TikTok, detailing her months-long relationship with Malik, reportedly after meeting on Tinder. She shared screenshots of private text messages and rare selfies of the singer, alleging him of questionable behaviour.

“Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of one of the posts, which featured several shirtless photos of Malik. She claimed that they met on Tinder before the singer proceeded to send her a DM on Instagram from his verified account and the two then moved their communication to text messages, before finally meeting in person.

“At the time I figured it’d probably be a one-and-done thing, but it continued, Probably longer than it should have,” Fisher said in the clip, adding that Malik would message her ‘every few weeks’ and the nature of their relationship was ‘easy and casual’.

Fisher stated that things began to ‘change’ when Malik found out that her last relationship was with a woman. “From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome. He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose,” she alleged further in the video.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer or his reps are yet to comment on the matter.

