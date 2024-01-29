Zayn Malik to tour Pakistan following ‘AUR’ collab?

Is British singer Zayn Malik set to come to Pakistan following the success of his AUR collaboration ‘Tu Hai Kahan’?

Following the massive success of global pop star Zayn Malik’s collaboration with the Pakistani musical trio AUR, on their chart-topping number ‘Tu Hai Kahan’, the former ‘One Direction’ member has been invited to tour the country.

Taking to her handle on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, Jane Marriott, UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, invited the heartthrob singer to tour the country. With a link to AUR’s new interview with a British publication, she wrote, “Time to plan your Pakistan tour, @zaynmalik!” Time to plan your Pakistan tour, @zaynmalik! Loving this UK-Pakistan Urdu collaboration with Aur. https://t.co/HGMb80PCN2 — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 29, 2024 “Loving this UK-Pakistan Urdu collaboration with Aur,” Marriott added.

Pertinent to note here that the Pakistani music band AUR consists of Usama Ali, 21, Ahad Khan, 20, and Raffey Anwar, 18. The trio, who rose to unprecedented fame with their single ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ last year, had global recognition after they collaborated with Malik for a version earlier this month.

Speaking about the collab, the British heartthrob said, “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we’ve done.”

Meanwhile, the trio said that it is a ‘dream come true’ for them to collaborate with Malik.

